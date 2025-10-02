Singapore films A Good Child and Amoeba nominated at this year's Golden Horse Awards
A Good Child earned two nominations while Amoeba earned one.
The upcoming edition of the prestigious Golden Horse Awards will see Singapore being represented on the nominees list. Singapore films A Good Child and Amoeba have collectively received three nods at the Taiwan-based award ceremony.
Directed by Ong Kuo Sin, who previously helmed the Golden Horse-winning movie Number 1, A Good Child stars Mediacorp actor Richie Koh as a drag queen who returns home to care for his mother (played by Hong Huifang) after years of estrangement.
For his performance in the movie, Richie Koh has been nominated for best leading actor at the upcoming Golden Horse Awards. In a statement, Koh said that he was "thankful" for the recognition.
"I’m truly happy to be nominated for the first time as I didn’t expect the film to be seen outside of Singapore," said Koh. "I hope A Good Child will reach greater heights and be seen by more people as the film tells a heartfelt story."
Ong has since congratulated Koh, saying: "I’m proud of Richie’s performance in the film and also very grateful for the dedication he put into this role. I hope Richie can go even further in his acting career."
A Good Child has also earned a nomination in the best makeup & costume design category.
The movie is set to open in Singapore on Oct 9, with the cast and crew staging a special screening with a Q&A session on Oct 7.
Amoeba, on the other hand, marks the feature debut for Tan Siyou, whose previous short films have played at film festivals worldwide.
The movie follows the story of four teenage girls who form a gang.
For her work on Amoeba, Tan has been nominated under the best new director category at the Golden Horse Awards.
The nomination comes days after Amoeba picked up several awards at the recent Pingyao International Film Festival, including best actress for Ranice Tay and the Youth Jury Award.
A Singapore release date for Amoeba has yet to be announced.
The 62nd Golden Horse Awards will take place on Nov 22 at the Taipei Music Center in Taiwan. The ceremony will also see veteran actress Chen Shu-fang, famous for her roles in Little Big Women and Dear Tenant, receiving the lifetime achievement award.