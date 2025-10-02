Singapore films A Good Child and Amoeba nominated at this year's Golden Horse Awards

For his performance in the movie, Richie Koh has been nominated for best leading actor at the upcoming Golden Horse Awards. In a statement, Koh said that he was "thankful" for the recognition.

"I’m truly happy to be nominated for the first time as I didn’t expect the film to be seen outside of Singapore," said Koh. "I hope A Good Child will reach greater heights and be seen by more people as the film tells a heartfelt story."

Ong has since congratulated Koh, saying: "I’m proud of Richie’s performance in the film and also very grateful for the dedication he put into this role. I hope Richie can go even further in his acting career."

A Good Child has also earned a nomination in the best makeup & costume design category.

The movie is set to open in Singapore on Oct 9, with the cast and crew staging a special screening with a Q&A session on Oct 7.