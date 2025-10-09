Richie Koh dons heels and a corset in A Good Child, earning himself a Golden Horse Best Actor nomination

While Koh’s character’s larger-than-life drag persona is magnetising, the film isn’t about exploring social taboos, but about the universally human search for belonging. Along the way, it raises questions about how identities are constructed, the meaning of home, and what would happen if we were accepted for who we were by the people who mattered most to us.

Koh turns in a mesmerising performance both on stage in full makeup, blond wig and glitter; and as the recalcitrant prodigal son who raises the neighbours’ eyebrows in an equally humorous and heartfelt movie that’s Singapore’s answer to Hedwig And The Angry Inch.

“Everyone says I’m very pretty,” quipped Koh, “thanks to the makeup and the hair.” Incidentally, the film has also picked up a Golden Horse nomination for Best Makeup and Costume Design.

It took nearly four days to perfect the all-important look, Koh recalled. Looking into the mirror in full drag for the first time, “I felt like another person,” he said. “The layers of makeup helped me visualise the performance and how I could make use of it to let people see a different side of me.”

How did it feel walking around in a crop top? “A little bit naked. It’s also very cooling,” he chuckled. “All of it helped me get into character,” including the gaze of passersby when filming on location: “When I went to the washroom, there were people who took a second look.” That said, “People now are very accepting. It’s not like it was years ago.”