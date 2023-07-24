Good Vibes Festival 2023 cancellation: How singers and fans made the best of a bad situation

Following the cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia over The 1975 singer Matt Healy's same-sex kiss onstage, many festival-goers were left with bad vibes. The music festival was slated to run for three days, from Jul 21 to 23. Given that The 1975's set was on the first night of the festival, its cancellation meant that audiences were forced to miss out on the remaining two days where artists like The Strokes and DPR Ian were supposed to perform.

However, not all hope was lost during the weekend.

Singers, vendors and fans did their part to spread good vibes to those affected by the festival's cancellation.