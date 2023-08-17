Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival organisers ask concertgoers to forfeit refunds to help save the music event

These include forgoing the refunds fully or using the refunds for tickets to the 2024 or 2025 event, which will also include RM100 drinks vouchers.

Affected patrons can also opt for full or partial refunds.

“As you choose your refund option, please bear in mind that we want to be able to continue to put on this Malaysian festival that we love and are proud of and that we hope brings joy to you too; we want GVF to survive.

“If you can spare or defer any amount of your refund, it would be greatly appreciated and goes a long way towards helping to #SaveGVF,” the organisers wrote in the statement.

The post also highlighted the people involved in putting together the festival who would benefit from the contribution, including food vendors, the onsite working crew, the security provider and the stage crew.

The organisers added in the post: "We are deeply saddened by what happened and know it is important to present a refund mechanism to help offset the costs that many of you have faced. The mechanism is not perfect, and it may not satisfy everyone fully, but we hope you understand that we are trying to fairly compensate ticket holders as best we can.”

Future Sound Asia is pursuing legal action against the band.