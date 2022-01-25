BB Loh is back: Google Pay's Huat Pals return for a second year

Following its successful run last year, Google Pay’s Chinese New Year social game Huat Pals has returned to Singapore with the elusive BB Loh and five new characters.

The goal of the game is help Tiggy, the tiger, reunite with his “Huat pals” by doing certain actions on the the Google Pay app on either Android or iOS devices. Once all characters have been found, users will win a hamper containing a red packet worth up to S$88.88 and a voucher from the likes of FairPrice Online, foodpanda, Shopee and Flash Coffee.

“The great response to the first edition of Huat pals last year demonstrated that everyone can enjoy a safe and helpful payment experience, while having fun and fostering social connections, even remotely,” said Google Pay’s Head of APAC Product Operations, Su Mei Teh.

“We'd like to reignite the same excitement around delightful payment experiences this year by keeping with the same festive spirit of prosperity and togetherness with a new cast of Huat pals who, with the help of our network of merchant partners, are giving out even more goodies this time round.”

According to Google, one million gift baskets and 700,000 vouchers were given out to users last year. The cutesy characters also caused a frenzy online with many people going online to speculate how to get one missing elusive character – BB Loh – who represents a little plate of yusheng.