BB Loh is back: Google Pay's Huat Pals return for a second year
Google Pay’s Chinese New Year social game is back. Help Tiggy reunite with his friends and you can win a prize for your efforts.
Following its successful run last year, Google Pay’s Chinese New Year social game Huat Pals has returned to Singapore with the elusive BB Loh and five new characters.
The goal of the game is help Tiggy, the tiger, reunite with his “Huat pals” by doing certain actions on the the Google Pay app on either Android or iOS devices. Once all characters have been found, users will win a hamper containing a red packet worth up to S$88.88 and a voucher from the likes of FairPrice Online, foodpanda, Shopee and Flash Coffee.
“The great response to the first edition of Huat pals last year demonstrated that everyone can enjoy a safe and helpful payment experience, while having fun and fostering social connections, even remotely,” said Google Pay’s Head of APAC Product Operations, Su Mei Teh.
“We'd like to reignite the same excitement around delightful payment experiences this year by keeping with the same festive spirit of prosperity and togetherness with a new cast of Huat pals who, with the help of our network of merchant partners, are giving out even more goodies this time round.”
According to Google, one million gift baskets and 700,000 vouchers were given out to users last year. The cutesy characters also caused a frenzy online with many people going online to speculate how to get one missing elusive character – BB Loh – who represents a little plate of yusheng.
RULES: HOW TO PLAY
To collect a character, users can do the following actions on the Google Pay app up to five times a day:
- Make one of the following transactions of above S$5 to merchants:
- Tap & Pay
- Scan and Pay
- Purchase movie tickets via the Google Pay app
- Order food via the Google Pay app
- Refer new users to Google Pay who make their first qualifying payment of S$10 and above Gift Huat pals characters to friends
Users can also score bonus Huat pals if you complete any of the following achievements:
- Make five FavePay or five PayNow transactions
- Make the first Tap & Pay transaction of $5 and more
- Make a Dine-In order on the Google Pay app, coming soon to the game with participating restaurants including: 4Fingers Crispy Chicken, Ajumma’s, Marutama Ramen, Angelina Paris, Group Therapy Coffee, Orange & Teal and The Brewing Ground
Unlocking characters will give users the chance to earn vouchers from participating merchants. When Mala or BB Loh is found, players will receive a Gift Basket. By sharing this gift basket with friends and family, they will be able to collect a random gift which can include vouchers, cashback scratch cards and other Huat pals to add to their collection.
The Gift Baskets this year also contain limited-edition merchandise, including BB Loh enamel pins, tote bags, as well as exclusive red packets and stickers.
The game runs from Jan 25 to Feb 15.