How to do ART tests and buy Bitcoin? What Singapore searched for in 2021

COVID-19 prevention, Squid Game, Bitcoin prices, UEFA Euro 2021 – these are just some of the things people in Singapore searched for on Google in 2021, the search giant said on Wednesday (Dec 8).

It published its Year in Search 2021 lists, showing the people, topics, events and places that captured Singapore’s attention across the year.

The pandemic continued to weigh on the top trending searches with “how to do ART test”, “how to register for COVID-19 vaccine” and “COVID-19 prevention” among the top queries.

Sports also featured strongly in the Top Trending Searches list, with the UEFA Euro 2021, NBA League, India Premier League and English Premier League taking the top four places and the Tokyo Olympics ranking sixth. Local athletes like Joseph Schooling, Yu Mengyu, Loh Kean Yew and Quah Zheng Wen also appeared in several of the lists.

The interest in cryptocurrencies was a recurrent theme as well, with queries like “Bitcoin price”, “how to buy Bitcoin in Singapore”, “how to buy Dogecoin in Singapore” and “NFTs” featuring in the lists.