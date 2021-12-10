How to do ART tests and buy Bitcoin? What Singapore searched for in 2021

COVID-19 prevention, Squid Game, Bitcoin prices, UEFA Euro 2021 – these are just some of the things people in Singapore searched for on Google in 2021, the search giant said on Wednesday (Dec 8).
It published its Year in Search 2021 lists, showing the people, topics, events and places that captured Singapore’s attention across the year.
The pandemic continued to weigh on the top trending searches with “how to do ART test”, “how to register for COVID-19 vaccine” and “COVID-19 prevention” among the top queries.
Sports also featured strongly in the Top Trending Searches list, with the UEFA Euro 2021, NBA League, India Premier League and English Premier League taking the top four places and the Tokyo Olympics ranking sixth. Local athletes like Joseph Schooling, Yu Mengyu, Loh Kean Yew and Quah Zheng Wen also appeared in several of the lists.
The interest in cryptocurrencies was a recurrent theme as well, with queries like “Bitcoin price”, “how to buy Bitcoin in Singapore”, “how to buy Dogecoin in Singapore” and “NFTs” featuring in the lists.
"Google searches are indicative of the macro trends in Singapore and give us a glimpse of the local and global happenings the nation cares deeply about,” said Angeline Leow, Head of Communications for Google Singapore, in the media release.
In Singapore, the Tanjong Pagar accident, the River Valley high school incident and SPH CEO Ng Yat Chung's use of the word "umbrage" were at the top of the list, with searches for anti-masker Phoon Chiu Yoke and former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan also featuring prominently.
On the global stage, the Toyko Olympics, the jump in GameStop's shares, the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the Myanmar coup and the Suez Canal blockage topped the searches.
Here are the full lists: