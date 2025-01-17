Goonies 2 in the works with original writer returning

A new Goonies movie is reportedly in the works at Warner Bros. According to Deadline, the studio is looking to shift its strategy to proven franchises and so have put a sequel to the late Richard Donner’s 1985 adventure film into development.

The follow-up flick will bring back The Goonies co-scribe Chris Columbus – who wrote the original film with Steven Spielberg – to pen the story of the upcoming movie.

As well as a second Goonies picture, Columbus is also set to be writing the script for a new Gremlins movie after he penned the treatment for the original 1984 film.

While no details about a potential release date or cast are known, it is possible The Goonies sequel will see the return of actors Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan, Sean Austin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Martha Plimpton and Kerri Green as the grown-up group of adventurous kids from the first movie.

The Goonies follows a group of children who uncover a treasure map of a long-lost pirate, setting them on a quest to find riches while doing all they can to avoid a ruthless crime family.

Talks of a sequel have been going on for years, though Spielberg said in 2020 that a follow-up was unlikely because he, Columbus, Donner and his producer wife Lauren Shuler Donner couldn't find the right story for a second film.

During a Goonies livestream to celebrate the flick's 35th anniversary, the Raiders Of The Lost Ark filmmaker said: “Chris, Dick and I – and Lauren – have had a lot of conversations about it. Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water.”

The Jurassic Park director added the team had raised the bar on the children’s adventure genre so high with The Goonies that it was difficult to find ideas for a sequel that would live up to the original.

He said: “Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this [livestream] a hundred times!”

In 2023, Ke Huy Quan revealed he was “open” to reprising his Goonies role as Richard ‘Data’ Wang in a sequel, though doubted such a project could move ahead since director Richard Donner died two years prior.

A month before Donner’s death in July 2021, Corey Feldman – who portrayed Clark ‘Mouth’ Devereaux in the original movie – also admitted a sequel was unlikely.

He said: “Well, Sean Astin and Josh Brolin want a sequel but you know. It's one of those powers that be things. Every time I thought, ‘Okay, it's really gonna happen’, I've been let down and had my heart broken."