A new Goosebumps live-action series is coming to Disney+

Fans of the horror-comedy Goosebumps can look forward to a new 10-part series that will screen on Disney+. Based on R L Stine’s books, the latest version of the teen series will be a blend of comedy, horror, thriller, mystery and action-adventure.

The series follows a group of five high school students who unleashed supernatural forces upon their town and must work together to save it. In their journey, they deal with friendships, rivalries and their own pasts, while learning about their parents' teenage secrets.

Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, the format for the new series is said to follow Sony’s recent live-action films starring Jack Black instead of the monster-of-the-week format of the 90s TV series. Letterman will also direct the first episode in the series.

The series has been under development since April 2020 and no release date has been revealed as yet.

The Goosebumps books are published by Scholastic Publishing with more than 200 titles in print including the main series and spinoffs; the series is also available in international editions in 32 languages.