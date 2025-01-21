K-pop group Got7 releases first new album in 3 years

K-pop group Got7 dropped its comeback EP, Winter Heptagon, along with the music video for the album's lead track, Python, on Monday (Jan 20).

This marks the group’s first release since the self-titled 12th EP in 2022, as well as the septet’s first album release under a new partnership with South Korean music house and distributor Kakao Entertainment.

Kakao Entertainment announced in December that the new EP is the result of the concerted efforts of all seven members who were eager to repay their fans’ love in celebration of the 11th anniversary of their debut. .

Kakao added: “The members, who have been actively building their careers as solo artists, actors and entertainers both at home and abroad, will present top-notch music, performances and chemistry together this time, seeking to capture the hearts of their global fans.”

Got7 will stage a concert titled NESTFEST at Seoul’s SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium on Feb 1 and 2. The Feb 2 show will be livestreamed for international fans via BeyondLIVE.

Winter Heptagon features nine tracks: Python, Smooth, Our Youth, Remember, Darling, Tidal Wave, Out The Door, Her and Yours Truly.

The band also posted snippets of the Python music video on Instagram.