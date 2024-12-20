GOT7 releasing new album in January 2025 after 3 years
The K-pop group – comprising Mark Tuan, Jay B, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom – will be making its first comeback in three years in 2025.
K-pop boy group GOT7 is back after three years. The seven-member team – comprising Mark Tuan, Jay B, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom – will be releasing its new mini album Winter Heptagon on Jan 20, 2025.
South Korea's Kakao Entertainment will be in charge of the overall planning and production of Winter Heptagon. GOT7 debuted under JYP Entertainment – the agency behind Twice, Stray Kids, and Itzy – in 2014 and left the company in 2021, following the end of the members' contracts.
Despite leaving JYP Entertainment, the group retains the rights to its name.
On Thursday (Dec 19), the group released the first teaser image from their project: A shot of all seven members reunited, decked in all-black. Fans of the group, also known as Ahgase, reacted positively to the photo – with one fan writing: "Thank you, my life has meaning again. I finally see the light."
The seven members of GOT7 have been busy with their solo endeavours since GOT7's hiatus. Jackson Wang and BamBam, in particular, are some of the K-pop artistes who have made the most appearances in Singapore over the past few years.
Wang's most recent trip to the country was in October which saw him promoting his new comic book Under The Castle – the basis of his haunted house at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights 12.
BamBam was last in Singapore in September for an event by French cosmetics brand Lancome. He was also one of the acts at the inaugural music festival Waterbomb Singapore in August.