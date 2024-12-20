GOT7 releasing new album in January 2025 after 3 years

K-pop boy group GOT7 is back after three years. The seven-member team – comprising Mark Tuan, Jay B, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom – will be releasing its new mini album Winter Heptagon on Jan 20, 2025.

South Korea's Kakao Entertainment will be in charge of the overall planning and production of Winter Heptagon. GOT7 debuted under JYP Entertainment – the agency behind Twice, Stray Kids, and Itzy – in 2014 and left the company in 2021, following the end of the members' contracts.

Despite leaving JYP Entertainment, the group retains the rights to its name.