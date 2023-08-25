What to expect at Grand Prix Season Singapore 2023: Parties, food, music from Orchard Road to Sentosa
The GPSS is back from Sep 8 to 17, with a range of precinct parties and race-themed events at 4 distinct places: Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, Kampong Glam and Sentosa.
Formula 1 season is right around the corner and this year’s Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) will be back with a range of precinct parties and events at four locations across the island from Sep 8 to 17.
Under the theme Circuit of Festivity, the events will be held at Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, Kampong Glam and Sentosa. These will be complementing the actual Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 experience, from the races themselves to the musical acts such as Kings of Leon, Post Malone, Robbie Williams and Jackson Wang.
“The curated line-up of offerings across multiple facets such as dining, entertainment and retail showcase the best of Singapore’s lifestyle experiences, which both locals and visitors can enjoy,” said Ong Ling Lee, executive director, Sports and Wellness, Singapore Tourism Board.
Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect at each place:
WHERE: ORCHARD ROAD
A light and sound show titled Revolutions: The GPSS Immersive Experience, done by Singaporean artist Brandon Tay, will be the main attraction, located in a dome structure at ION Orchard.
This will be complemented by, what else but shopping opportunities courtesy of the Orchard Pit Shops: GPSS Lifestyle Bazaar, which will comprise 24 stalls ranging from F&B to artisanal products to music and art installations. Design Orchard will also be selling limited-edition merchandise, while over at Wisma Atria, there’s a sports car display featuring the Alpine A110 wrapped in a design by streetwear designer Amos Ananda.
WHERE: CLARKE QUAY
Things to look out for include the CQ Street Market with its retail pop-up stores and the GPSS Fitness Fest feat Les Mills, where fitness buffs can work up a sweat. Gamers and racing enthusiasts can join the Teleios Race Sims Grand Slam or meet some F1 and F2 drivers such as Nico Hulkenberg at OutDrive GP.
There’s also the Music Matters Live festival, which will feature around 30 acts from 12 countries including homegrown artists such as Nathan Hartono, Benjamin Kheng and Sezairi.
WHERE: KAMPONG GLAM
You’ve got a mix of food, music and culture here. The daily Culturally Singapore showcase will have various multicultural performances, while artist Wilfred Cheah will be exhibiting his miniature recreations of nostalgic scenes at 45 Sultan Gate.
There will also be music and dancing courtesy of Haji Lane Blockbuster. Hungry? There’s the GPSS Food Park at Pahang Street and Hot-Pit Stop: Grills & BBQ at Aliwal Street.
WHERE: SENTOSA
If you’re more of the sun-and-sand type, Sentosa’s your place. There will be a bazaar along Siloso Beach while the GPSS Beach Feastable will feature 20 gourmet booths (and al fresco seating). Families can indulge in some beach games, while for motoring enthusiast, vintage and classic race cars will also be on display – and there will be a parade around the island on Sep 8.
Elsewhere, there’s a whole range of other offerings such as the parties at Marquee Singapore, Zouk Singapore and Amber Lounge; brunch and all-day race-themed special across 1-Group’s restaurants such as The Summerhouse and The Alkaff Mansion.
There’s also the Merli-Go-Round virtual event via the Visit Singapore app, which also includes interactive activities at Singapore Visitor Centres.
You can find more details and the full list of events at the GPSS site.