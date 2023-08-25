What to expect at Grand Prix Season Singapore 2023: Parties, food, music from Orchard Road to Sentosa

Formula 1 season is right around the corner and this year’s Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) will be back with a range of precinct parties and events at four locations across the island from Sep 8 to 17.

Under the theme Circuit of Festivity, the events will be held at Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, Kampong Glam and Sentosa. These will be complementing the actual Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 experience, from the races themselves to the musical acts such as Kings of Leon, Post Malone, Robbie Williams and Jackson Wang.

“The curated line-up of offerings across multiple facets such as dining, entertainment and retail showcase the best of Singapore’s lifestyle experiences, which both locals and visitors can enjoy,” said Ong Ling Lee, executive director, Sports and Wellness, Singapore Tourism Board.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect at each place:

WHERE: ORCHARD ROAD

A light and sound show titled Revolutions: The GPSS Immersive Experience, done by Singaporean artist Brandon Tay, will be the main attraction, located in a dome structure at ION Orchard.