American singer Gracie Abrams to kick off Asian tour in Singapore in April
Abrams will perform in Singapore on Apr 3, 2025.
That's so true: American singer Gracie Abrams is coming to Singapore next year. On Tuesday (Dec 3), the 25-year-old announced that she will be bringing her successful The Secret of Us tour to Asia in 2025.
The Asian leg of her tour will kick off in Singapore on Apr 3 where she will delight fans at The Star Theatre. Other stops include Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei and Bangkok.
A presale session for Abrams' Singapore concert will be held on Dec 12 for Live Nation members, from 2pm to 11.59pm. General sales will commence at 10am on Dec 13.
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, and prices will be announced at a later date.
The daughter of famed director JJ Abrams, Gracie Abrams debuted in 2019 and has since become a rising singer-songwriter. In five years, she has earned two Grammy nominations and even served as an opening act for Taylor Swift's record-smashing Eras tour.
Her latest album The Secret Of Us debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart and topped music charts in countries such as the UK, Canada and Scotland.