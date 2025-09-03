Dances With Wolves actor Graham Greene dies at 73

Graham Greene, a trailblazing Indigenous actor whose long and successful career on the big and small screen included an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Kicking Bird in Dances With Wolves, has died. He was 73.

Greene died Monday (Sep 1) in Stratford, Ontario, after a long battle with an unspecified illness. Variety first reported the news on Monday night. A representative for Greene did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

Born in June 1952 in Ohsweken, Ontario, on Canada’s Six Nations Reserve, Greene worked as a draftsman, high steelworker, welder and carpenter before becoming an actor in the 1970s, beginning with the 1979 Canadian drama series The Great Detective and 1983 film Running Brave.

He is best known for his landmark role as Kicking Bird in the 1990 film Dances With Wolves. Greene's 1991 Oscar nomination was one of 12 the movie earned. It won seven, including the top prize of best picture and best director for Kevin Costner. Greene also starred as Arlen Bitterbuck in the 1999 Tom Hanks project, The Green Mile.

Greene had a storied career, also appearing in 1994's Maverick, 1995's Die Hard With A Vengeance, 2012's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 and 2017's Wind River. He also acted in many critically acclaimed television programmes, including Reservation Dogs, 1883, The Last Of Us and Tulsa King.

In 2000, Greene's Listen To The Storyteller won a Grammy for best spoken word album for children. He also starred as elder Chief Rains Fall in the massively popular 2018 video game Red Dead Redemption 2.

He was also nominated for an Independent Spirit award for the 2002 film Skins, which documented life on the Lakota Sioux reservation.

Greene broke barriers for Native actors, demonstrating through his singular talent that Indigenous stories should and must be told by them.

Tributes poured in. “Graham Greene was one of the best to ever do it. He lived on the screen in an absolutely unparalleled way. He made everything he was in better. Funnier. Deeper. Memorable,” Killers Of The Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone wrote on Instagram. “It’s hard to find any suitable words to express what his work meant, but his impact is unparalleled and expansive. I wish I could have met him. I probably would have thanked him.”

Costner posted on Instagram a scene from Dances With Wolves in which his and Greene's characters are learning to communicate with one another. “He was a master at work and a wonderful human being,” Costner said of Greene's work on the film. “I’m grateful to have been witness to this part of his lasting legacy.”