Beyonce wins album of the year at the 2025 Grammys for Cowboy Carter
Other winners of the night include Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.
Beyonce has won album of the year for Cowboy Carter at the 2025 Grammys, delivering her the show’s elusive top award.
The superstar, who is both the most awarded and nominated artiste in Grammys history, has been nominated in the category four times before and many feel she has been snubbed by its top honours.
“It’s been many, many years,” Beyonce said in her speech. “I want to dedicate this to Ms Martell,” she said, referencing Linda Martell, the performer who became the first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry.
“We finally saw it happen, everyone,” host Trevor Noah said, nodding to the long overdue achievement for one of music's transcendent artistes.
Kendrick Lamar won song and record of the year for his diss track Not Like Us, taking home two of the night's top honours.
“We're gonna dedicate this one to the city,” Lamar said before shouting out Los Angeles area neighbourhoods.
It is the second hip-hop single to ever win in the category. The first was Childish Gambino’s This Is America.
The Weeknd, on the other hand, mended his fractious relationship with the Grammy Awards with a surprise performance of his new single Cry For Me and Timeless with Playboi Carti.
His decision is a direct reflection of the changes the Recording Academy has made to diversify its voting body, CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in his introduction.
The Weeknd has been openly critical of the Grammys organisation, dating back to 2020 when he wrote on Twitter: “The Grammys remain corrupt.”
It was just one of many pleasant surprises on Sunday night which also saw Chappell Roan named best new artiste.
She read a speech from a notebook and began by addressing her fellow nominees.
"BRAT was the best night of my life this year," she said, as her hat fell off her head, referencing Charli XCX.
Her speech then changed course as she directed her attention to major labels and the music industry, instructing them to “offer a living wage and healthcare, especially to developing artistes”.
She described getting signed as a minor, getting dropped, and entering the workforce during COVID-19 with no work experience and no health care. She asked them to treat artistes like "valuable employees.”
“Labels, we got you, but do you got us?" she concluded her speech. "Thank you.”
The 2025 Grammys opened with several references to the Los Angeles-area wildfires that have devastated the city but put the spotlight on the city's resiliency.
Noah's opening speech was dedicated to those affected by the fires, promising a show that not only celebrates them, but one that also celebrates "the city that brought us so much of that music.” The Grammys have also allotted ad time to be used by local businesses affected by the fires.
As the show neared its end, Noah announced that viewers had contributed US$7 million to relief efforts.
Other winners of the night include Doechii for best rap album, Shakira for best Latin pop album, Sabrina Carpenter for best pop vocal album and The Beatles for best rock performance.
Sean Lennon accepted the award on behalf of his father John Lennon. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s the best band of all time,” he said of the Beatles. “Play the Beatles’ music for your kids. I feel like the world can’t afford to forget.”