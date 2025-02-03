Beyonce wins album of the year at the 2025 Grammys for Cowboy Carter

Beyonce has won album of the year for Cowboy Carter at the 2025 Grammys, delivering her the show’s elusive top award.

The superstar, who is both the most awarded and nominated artiste in Grammys history, has been nominated in the category four times before and many feel she has been snubbed by its top honours.

“It’s been many, many years,” Beyonce said in her speech. “I want to dedicate this to Ms Martell,” she said, referencing Linda Martell, the performer who became the first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry.

“We finally saw it happen, everyone,” host Trevor Noah said, nodding to the long overdue achievement for one of music's transcendent artistes.