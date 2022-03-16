BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammys

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts – Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish – to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday (Mar 15) that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on Apr 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.