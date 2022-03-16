Logo
BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammys
The awards show will take place on Apr 23 in Las Vegas. 

K-pop band BTS will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

16 Mar 2022 07:49AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 07:49AM)
The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday (Mar 15) that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on Apr 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.

Billie Eilish appears at the world premiere of "'No Time To Die" in London on Sep 28, 2021. Eilish will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Rodrigo will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January, with organisers citing "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.

Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee with 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

Source: AP/sr

