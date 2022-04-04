Wild-and-wacky Grammys red carpet does Las Vegas proud

Billy Porter went with fuchsia and Mickey Guyton rocked an ombre silver and gold fringe dress as the music crowd didn't disappoint on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday (Mar 3, Monday morning in Singapore), doing Las Vegas proud in wild, whimsical and meaningful looks with lots of bright colour and plenty of skin.

Guyton shimmied for photographers in her long-sleeve look. Olivia Rodrigo waved and smiled for the cameras in a black sheath gown from Vivienne Westwood, who included purple sparkle trim with rocker chokers. Porter, always a carpet sensation, wore sheer, ruffled Valentino with trousers and caped sheer button down top, blue lipstick in place and long matching pink gloves.

"The colour of the season I hear is fuchsia," he told E!

The look was straight off the runway.

Brandi Carlile toted about 40 pounds of hand-cut crystals on a multicoloured Huge Boss tuxedo jacket with stripes of the same crystals on the trousers and waist.

"I'm finally morphing into Elton John, which is my dream," she said.