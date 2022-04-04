Olivia Rodrigo wins 3 Grammys, Zelenskyy appeals for Ukraine

Olivia Rodrigo won three trophies so far at Sunday's Grammy Awards, with her win for best new artist putting her in esteemed company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish.

A veteran of the High School Musical series, Rodrigo became the breakout music star of 2021, leading with her massive viral hit Drivers License and following with the aching album Sour and the single Good 4 U.

“This is my biggest dream come true,” she said after her best new artist win. She thanked her parents for supporting her dreams, which at one point involved being an Olympic gymnast and quickly veered towards music.

"I want to thank my mom for being so supportive for all of my dreams, no matter how crazy. I want to thank my mom and dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walk.”