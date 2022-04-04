2022 Grammy Awards: Jon Batiste wins 5 trophies, Olivia Rodrigo bags 3

Jon Batiste won album of the year honours for We Are at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (Mar 3, Monday morning in Singapore), giving him five trophies on a night that saw the ’70s funk of Silk Sonic take record of the year and song of the year and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo take three awards.

Batiste honoured the artists he beat. “The creative arts are subjective,” he said. “Be you.”

The multi-genre performer also won for his song Cry, the video for Freedom and his work with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the soundtrack for Soul.

“I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day. I love music,” he said.

The R&B supergroup Silk Sonic took home awards in all four categories it was nominated in, including record of the year. Olivia Rodrigo collected three trophies, including the coveted best new artist honour.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were exuberant as they accepted the honour toward the end of the ceremony. The win puts Mars in historic company again: He becomes the only artiste along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times.

“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point,” .Paak said. “But in the industry, they call that a clean sweep!” later adding “drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight!”