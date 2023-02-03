The year of Beyonce? Music's elite head to the Grammys

The brightest stars in pop music will vie for the industry's top awards at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb 5), with a Beyonce-Adele rematch set to take centre stage.

Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are also among the frontrunners at the gala primed to be the most star-studded in recent memory.

The performance-heavy ceremony will include songs from major contenders Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Mary J Blige at the 65th annual show, hosted once again by comedian Trevor Noah.

Beyonce leads the pack with nine chances at Grammy gold, followed by rapper Lamar with eight. Adele and fellow balladeer Brandi Carlile scored seven nods each.

Music's biggest night follows a year of blockbuster albums, including Beyonce's Renaissance – a pulsating collecting of club tracks – and Adele's introspective ode to the ugly cry, 30.

Those records will face off in the most prestigious categories, six years after the British artiste shut out Queen Bey's culture-shaking Lemonade.

Adele's sweep in 2017 left both women in tears, with the crooner calling Beyonce her "idol" and telling the audience her fellow megastar's paradigm-shifting record should have won.

That contest fuelled perennial criticism that the Academy consistently fails to pay black artistds their due.

This year, Billboard predicts the Beyhive will rejoice over a best album win for their Queen, while the industry tracker thinks Adele has the top shot at best record – the award for overall performance of a song – for her single Easy On Me.

But as the shock upsets of Grammys past prove, it's really anyone's game.

Either way, with this year's new nominations, Beyonce continues to forge a history-making path: She moved into a tie with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most nominated artistes ever with 88 each.

Already the woman with the most Grammys, Beyonce could overtake classical conductor Georg Solti for the most wins by any artiste, with four victories on Sunday; she's tied for second place with music power player Quincy Jones.