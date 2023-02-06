Beyonce breaks Grammys record, is now most-decorated artiste

Beyonce stands alone on her Grammy throne: With her fourth win on Sunday night (Monday morning, Feb 6, Singapore time), she has become the most decorated artiste in the show’s history surpassing the 26-year-old record once held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said as her husband Jay-Z stood and applauded her. The singer thanked her late uncle, her parents, Jay-Z and her children for supporting her. “I’m just trying to receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

Beyonce has now collected 32 awards after she won for best R&B song for Cuff It, dance-electric music recording for Break My Soul, traditional R&B performance for Plastic Off The Sofa and dance-electric music for her seventh studio album Renaissance, which is also nominated for album of the year.

Beyonce missed the milestone of her tying Solti’s record, which stood since 1997. Host Trevor Noah said she was on her way to the ceremony but blamed Los Angeles traffic for not being in person to accept it. The song was written by several writers including Beyonce, The-Dream, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq.

Once Beyonce – the night's leading nominee – finally arrived, Noah presented her with the best R&B song award at her table.