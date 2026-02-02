Bad Bunny wins album of the year at 2026 Grammy Awards, a first for a Spanish-language album

Pop vocal album went to Lady Gaga for Mayhem.

“Every time I’m here, I still feel like I need to pinch myself,” Gaga said in her speech.

Pop solo performance went to Lola Young for Messy, whose speech playfully lived up to the song’s spirit.

“I don’t know what to say,” she joked about “obviously” not having a speech prepared. “I’m very, very grateful for this.”

The inaugural contemporary country album category went to Jelly Roll for Beautifully Broken.

This year, the Grammys renamed country album to contemporary country album and added a traditional country album category, a distinction that exists in other genres. But the news arrived right after Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter won best country album, inspiring backlash online.

“I believe music had the power to change my life,” Jelly Roll said in his acceptance speech, which he spent the majority of thanking God.

Pharrell Williams received the Dr Dre Global Impact Award.

“To everyone in this room who believes in the power of black music,” he said, “thank you so much.”

And Cher was presented the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award. “The only thing I want you to take away,” she said, “I've been in this business for 60 (expletive) years. I just want to tell you, never give up on your dreams.”

A LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE

A powerful Grammy Awards in memoriam segment celebrated the legacies of the late D’Angelo and Roberta Flack at the 68th annual ceremony Sunday night.

Lauryn Hill appeared on the Grammy stage for the first time since 1999, when she became the first hip-hop artist to win album of the year for her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The D’Angelo tribute was first: A medley of several songs, among them Brown Sugar with Lucky Daye, Lady with Raphael Saadiq and Anthony Hamilton and Devil’s Pie with Leon Thomas.

Then, Hill focused her attention on Roberta Flack: First Time Ever I Saw Your Face with Jon Batiste, Where Is The Love”with John Legend and Chaka Khan, and a mesh of Feel Like Makin’ Love and Killing Me Softly with His Song with her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean.

If there was one set that felt like avant-garde artistic performance piece on Sunday night, it was Tyler, the Creator’s medley of Thought I Was Dead, Like Him, (in which he was joined by Regina King) and Sugar On My Tongue. It played out like theatre: others would be wise to take note.

All eight nominees in the best new artist category participated in a medley at the award show across multiple stages, the back halls of the arena and even the venue’s loading dock. It was an interesting and impressive mod-podge of different styles, from the British soul of Lola Young and Olivia Dean to Addison Rae and Katseye’s hypnotic pop. The Marías kicked things off with their dreamy indie rock; sombr and Alex Warren offered their radio hits – 12 to 12 and Ordinary respectively. Leon Thomas reminded the audience why he’s the only nominee also up for album of the year with his fully formed R&B.