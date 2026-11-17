Call her a Raye of sunshine. The English singer-songwriter leads the 2027 Grammy Award nominations, the Recording Academy announced Monday (Nov 16).

Raye is up for 11 awards at February’s ceremony: record, song and album of the year – the first time she's been nominated in those big categories – as well as songwriter of the year non-classical, a variety of pop categories and music video.

Her 11 nods also mean she has tied Beyonce's record at the 2025 Grammys for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.

Speaking of Beyonce: She continues her reign as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, scoring her 100th nod for Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B solo performance category.

Raye, who is riding the success of her critically acclaimed album This Music May Contain Hope, has 15 Grammy nominations across her career. She's never won one, though she was previously recognised by the Recording Academy with the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte best song for social change award.