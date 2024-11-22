2-part documentary on Singapore Turf Club to air on CNA on Nov 22 and 29

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) may have held its final race but its legacy lives on – as documented in an upcoming two-part special by English language Asian news network CNA. Titled In The Grandstand, the documentary will explore STC's history and role in putting Singapore on the world map of professional horse racing.

Interviewees include key figures with deep ties to STC including Deborah Barker SC, daughter of Singapore’s first law minister E W Barker, as well as Magdalene Tan, the first female jockey in Singapore.

The first episode is titled The Ties That Bind, and will air at 9pm on Friday (Nov 22) on CNA. The episode delves into the history of STC and will have interviews with Tan and Samiah Bte Hassan – an STC staff member who grew up in the Bukit Timah Racecourse and witnessed first-hand the late Queen Elizabeth II's visits in 1972 and 2006.

The second episode, Building A Legacy, will air on the following Friday at the same time slot. It explores the challenges in constructing the Kranji Racecourse, with architect Hoong Bee Lok and STC's head of tracks R Jayaraju providing insights into the design and maintenance of the racecourse.

The episode will also feature STC's chief racing officer John Davidson shedding light on the state-of-the-art facilities for horse care.

Following its telecast on CNA, In The Grandstand will be made available on cna.asia and the CNA Insider YouTube channel.