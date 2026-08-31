Grange House, Live Nation's new entertainment venue, will open at Orchard Road by mid-2027
The new live entertainment venue will have a capacity of 3,000.
Come 2027, fans of live entertainment in Singapore can look forward to a new venue for concerts, events and experiences. Grange House by renowned entertainment company Live Nation will open at Orchard Road by mid-2027.
First announced in 2024, Grange House is Live Nation's first live music venue in Southeast Asia and has a capacity of 3,000. According to a press release by Live Nation, the venue will fill an "important gap" between Singapore's smaller venues and its large-scale arenas and stadiums. It is available to all promoters and event organisers.
Grange House will be located near 313@Somerset, with a walkway linking the two venues. This walkway will feature rotating art, exhibitions and pop-ups.
Grange House will also feature indoor and outdoor spaces, including a landscaped terrace and an all-day cafe-and-restaurant that can host community talks, podcasts and public events.
In a statement, Edward Liu, managing director of Live Nation Singapore, said: “Singapore has been an important market for Live Nation since launching in 2006. During that time, we’ve invested in our local team, built strong partnerships and brought an incredible range of artistes and live experiences to fans here. We continue to see enormous potential for live entertainment in Singapore, and Grange House is the next step in that journey.”