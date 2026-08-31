Grange House, Live Nation's new entertainment venue, will open at Orchard Road by mid-2027

Come 2027, fans of live entertainment in Singapore can look forward to a new venue for concerts, events and experiences. Grange House by renowned entertainment company Live Nation will open at Orchard Road by mid-2027.

First announced in 2024, Grange House is Live Nation's first live music venue in Southeast Asia and has a capacity of 3,000. According to a press release by Live Nation, the venue will fill an "important gap" between Singapore's smaller venues and its large-scale arenas and stadiums. It is available to all promoters and event organisers.