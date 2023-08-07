Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Ryan Gosling sends Greta Gerwig a Barbie and Ken-themed flash mob for her 40th birthday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Ryan Gosling sends Greta Gerwig a Barbie and Ken-themed flash mob for her 40th birthday

The flash mob performed two songs from the Barbie movie.

Ryan Gosling sends Greta Gerwig a Barbie and Ken-themed flash mob for her 40th birthday

Ryan Gosling (left), Greta Gerwig (centre) and Margot Robbie (right) at a photo call for Barbie on Jun 25, 2023 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo: AP/Jordan Strauss)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
07 Aug 2023 11:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Director Greta Gerwig has certainly been soaking in a lot of positive Ken-energy these days. Her movie Barbie crossed the US$1 billion mark over the weekend, making her the first solo female director to achieve that record. Plus, she recently celebrated her 40th birthday – in the most Barbie-like way possible.

On Aug 5, the official social media accounts for the Barbie movie uploaded a video of Gerwig being ambushed by a Ken-themed flash mob at what appears to be her Pilates session.

The men proved their skills were more than Kenough as they performed I'm Just Ken – a song from the Barbie movie. They were then joined by a group of women dressed as Barbies, dancing to Dua Lipa's Dance The Night.

Following the performances, Gerwig could barely hold back her happy tears as she embraced the flash mobbers.

"Guess who planned this?" asked a voice behind the camera.

"I have no idea!" Gerwig responded.

Turns out, the mystery gifter was none other than Beach Ken himself: Ryan Gosling.

Gosling himself has been receiving a lot of praise for his portrayal of Ken, with calls from fans for an Academy Award nomination. His song I'm Just Ken recently debuted at No 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as it continues to trend on various social media platforms.

Related:

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

celebrity Barbie Culture & Trends Television & Movies

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement