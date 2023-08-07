Ryan Gosling sends Greta Gerwig a Barbie and Ken-themed flash mob for her 40th birthday

On Aug 5, the official social media accounts for the Barbie movie uploaded a video of Gerwig being ambushed by a Ken-themed flash mob at what appears to be her Pilates session.

The men proved their skills were more than Kenough as they performed I'm Just Ken – a song from the Barbie movie. They were then joined by a group of women dressed as Barbies, dancing to Dua Lipa's Dance The Night.

Following the performances, Gerwig could barely hold back her happy tears as she embraced the flash mobbers.

"Guess who planned this?" asked a voice behind the camera.

"I have no idea!" Gerwig responded.

Turns out, the mystery gifter was none other than Beach Ken himself: Ryan Gosling.