Irin Gan reunites with Growing Up ‘Ma' and 'Pa', sparking a wave of nostalgia among fans

Fans of the 1990s local drama Growing Up were hit with a major dose of nostalgia after some of its cast reunited recently.

Singapore actress Amy Cheng took to Instagram to share a photo from the get-together.

Joining her were Irin Gan, aka eldest Tay daughter Vicky, and her on-screen parents Lim Kay Tong and Wee Soon Hui, better known to fans as Mr and Mrs Tay.