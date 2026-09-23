Irin Gan reunites with Growing Up ‘Ma' and 'Pa', sparking a wave of nostalgia among fans
Irin Gan, who played eldest Tay daughter Vicky in the 1990s drama Growing Up, recently reunited with her onscreen parents Lim Kay Tong and Wee Soon Hui.
Fans of the 1990s local drama Growing Up were hit with a major dose of nostalgia after some of its cast reunited recently.
Singapore actress Amy Cheng took to Instagram to share a photo from the get-together.
Joining her were Irin Gan, aka eldest Tay daughter Vicky, and her on-screen parents Lim Kay Tong and Wee Soon Hui, better known to fans as Mr and Mrs Tay.
“A very easy afternoon with colleagues from our MediaCorp days – catching up, laughing and talking about the work we still love,” wrote Cheng, who joined Growing Up as Karen, the wife of eldest Tay son, Gary (Andrew Seow).
“The ease and camaraderie were still there… well, at least on my part.”
Growing Up, which ran for six seasons from 1996 to 2001, followed the Tay family through Singapore’s changing landscape from the 1960s to the 1980s.
Missing from the pic were the other three Tay children: Seow, Steven Lim (who played David) and Jamie Yeo (who played Tammy).
The cast previously reunited for an On the Red Dot special in 2021, which saw Lim Kay Tong, Wee Soon Hui and Jamie Yeo get together in person, while Steven Lim joined them via video call from Bangkok. Andrew Seow and Irin Gan were absent from that reunion.
Naturally, fans were thrilled to see Vicky back with Ma and Pa this time around.
“Omg Irin Gan!” exclaimed a commenter.
“I was and still am a fan of Irin Gan,” wrote another. “She’s so gorgeous. Nice to see these actors gather. I miss the Growing Up TV series.”
Others were simply overwhelmed by the nostalgia.
“Growing Up. A big part of my childhood, literally growing up,” wrote a commenter.
One fan wrote: “Thanks, Amy. This post healed me. They don’t make TV like that anymore. Growing Up was formative to my childhood.”
There were also calls for the whole Tay family to get together again.
For those wondering what Gan has been up to, the former actress has largely stayed out of the spotlight since bowing out of showbiz in 2003.
Her social media platforms are filled with photos and videos of her riding her Harley-Davidson motorbike. She has also moved on to the corporate world. According to her LinkedIn, Gan is now Head of Marketing at Jia Jia Drinks Manufacturing and Unico Distribution Service.
As for her on-screen siblings, Seow is now an auxiliary police officer with Aetos; Steven Lim runs cafes and restaurants in Bangkok; while Yeo lives in the United Kingdom with her family.
Now, how about a full Tay family reunion next?
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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