A LAUNCH FAR BIGGER THAN GTA V

The launch far eclipsed that of its predecessor.

Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, generated US$1 billion in retail sales in its first three days. It went on to become one of the bestselling video games of all time, accounting for more than 230 million of the franchise's more than 470 million units sold globally, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Earlier Friday, market research firm Sensor Tower estimated that GTA VI had generated US$2.36 billion in revenue on approximately 24.6 million units sold. Rockstar's figures, released later in the day, were based on the company's own estimates of worldwide day-one retail sales.

The standard edition of the game retails for around US$80 in the US.

Earlier this month, the PlayStation blog said that GTA VI was the most preordered game in the history of its namesake store. Due to the demand, PlayStation said that it was teaming with Rockstar Games to allow players to start preloading the game nine days early, so that they'd be ready to play on launch day.

13 YEARS OF ANTICIPATION

GTA VI is the latest instalment in the hyperviolent, open-world video game series that has skewered American culture with fictionalised versions of New York and Los Angeles and is now returning to its sun-baked version of Miami – Vice City.

It's the first new GTA game in 13 years, with the story of GTA VI centred on Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a couple trying to improve their circumstances through crime across the fictional state of Leonida.

Early reviews for the game have noted a greater emphasis on relationship building that goes beyond the violent stickups, bank robberies and mayhem that have long defined the franchise.

The game's release also ended years of secrecy around its cast. Manni L Perez plays Lucia and Dylan Rourke portrays Jason, while Bobby Moynihan, Stephen Root, Taryn Manning, Roselyn Sanchez and rapper Denzel Curry are among the familiar names in Rockstar’s sprawling credits.

The enormous launch comes after more than a decade of anticipation around a series that has become one of the biggest properties in entertainment.