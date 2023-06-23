Guide to buying concert tickets in Singapore and tips to improve your chances of getting them

All you have to do is create an account on these platforms, register important details like your name and credit card number and just buy your tickets. If you’re buying tickets for popular music acts like Coldplay and Taylor Swift, be prepared to wait in an online queue with randomised queue numbers for hours on end.

2. Buying at physical locations

Within the Singapore context, this almost exclusively means buying at Singpost outlets. This method used to be a well-kept secret amongst local K-pop stans. However, thanks to TikTokers who couldn’t keep their mouths shut, everyone in Singapore now knows about it – so I might as well include it in this article.

What makes buying tickets at Singpost special is that you’re bypassing the randomised online queuing system and buying straight off the ticketing site. Of course, you’ll need to physically queue but once it’s your turn at the counter, getting your tickets is an instantaneous process.

So why didn’t I use this method for Coldplay? Well, aside from the fact that I’m a working adult, queues at Singpost outlets are now ridiculously long on general sales days – all thanks to TikTokers who couldn’t keep their mouths shut.

3. Buying through a phone hotline

No, I’m not referring to the hotline number on Ticketmaster – though you’re more than welcome to try it out.

I’m talking about the hotline number for concierge services.

A Reddit user recently revealed that he managed to score Coldplay tickets by using the concierge services that came with his American Express Centurion card. As it turns out, if your credit card comes with a concierge service, you can pretty much just call them up and ask them to buy your concert tickets for you. A few users corroborated his claims by writing about their experiences with similar cards like Citi Prestige.

It’s worth mentioning that applying for credit cards with concierge services usually requires one to have an annual income of at least S$120,000. So if you do qualify, congratulations and feel free to reach out to me.

TIPS TO IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF GETTING THEM

Now that you know how to buy tickets, the main question remains: How do you improve your chances of getting them?

1. Presales

Think of presales as a theme park express pass. It essentially gives you first dibs before the general population.

Different artists and events offer different types of presales. Coldplay’s presales required you to be a member of Live Nation Singapore. The upcoming Taylor Swift concert, on the other hand, will have presales for UOB card members.

Your success rate for getting tickets during a concert's presales period is highly dependent on the difficulty level of qualifying for its presales. Let’s face it: Anyone can be a member of Live Nation Singapore. It’s free.

However, not everyone is willing to sign up for a UOB card and pay its annual fees.

2. Physically queuing up overnight

We’ve established that buying tickets via Singpost is first come, first served. So the earlier you are, the better your chances are of securing the seats you want.

Want to take it to the extreme?

Camp overnight, just like what certain fans of Twice and Coldplay have done recently. I mean, sure, you’ll be sitting on the cold, hard ground for hours on end. But it’ll be all worth it once the Singpost aunty comes through with your well-deserved tickets.

Plus, you can always double-dip and queue online while you’re physically queuing to increase your chances.