Guns N’ Roses to perform at National Stadium in Singapore in November, ticket sales start Mar 16

Another star joins the line-up for the slew of concerts Singapore will see in 2026. Rock band Guns N’ Roses will be performing at the National Stadium on Nov 25 at 8pm.

Their show will be part of their 2026 World Tour, with shows announced in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and now Singapore.

They last performed here at the National Stadium in 2022. They previously played at the Changi Exhibition Centre in 2017.

The line-up consists of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash, joined by Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Isaac Carpenter and Melissa Reese.

Formed in 1985, the band's greatest hits include Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome To The Jungle and November Rain.