Guns N’ Roses to perform at National Stadium in Singapore in November, ticket sales start Mar 16
Guns N' Roses will perform at the National Stadium on Nov 25. Ticket pre-sales begin Mar 16, with general sales from Mar 20.
Another star joins the line-up for the slew of concerts Singapore will see in 2026. Rock band Guns N’ Roses will be performing at the National Stadium on Nov 25 at 8pm.
Their show will be part of their 2026 World Tour, with shows announced in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and now Singapore.
They last performed here at the National Stadium in 2022. They previously played at the Changi Exhibition Centre in 2017.
The line-up consists of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash, joined by Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Isaac Carpenter and Melissa Reese.
Formed in 1985, the band's greatest hits include Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome To The Jungle and November Rain.
There will be three ticket pre-sales starting Mar 16 before the general sale on Mar 20.
It will start with the Nightrain pre-sale on Mar 16 from 10am to 11.59pm. Active Nightrain members will receive their unique pre-sale code on the tour page upon logging in at gunsnroses.com.
The 48-hour Mastercard pre-sale will take place from Mar 17, 10am to Mar 19, 10am.
The Live Nation pre-sale will take place Mar 19 from 2pm to 11.59pm. All Live Nation members can access this pre-sale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.
The general sale will be held from 10am on Mar 20, open to everyone signed in to a Ticketmaster account.
Ticket prices have not been announced.
Ticketmaster said it will use its Smart Queue system for the sales. Fans can join the queue 15 to 30 minutes before each sale begins.