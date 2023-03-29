Who was uphill? Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial spotlights skier code

Skiers have likely noticed signs at mountain resorts across the country saying, “Know the code”. They refer to universal rules of conduct that apply to people who partake in inherently risky snow sports that involve navigating down crowded slopes, often at high speeds.

But whether they actually understand the code is another question. For those unfamiliar with skiing and snowboarding, it’s likely something they’ve never heard of.

That’s all changing as actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s highly publicised ski collision trial is live-streamed from the courtroom. The actor-turned-lifestyle-influencer was accused of crashing into a fellow skier during a 2016 family trip to the upscale, skiers-only Deer Valley Resort in Utah. The celebrity trial is on day six and expected to conclude on Thursday (Mar 30).

For a week, the trial has shone a spotlight on the unspoken rules that govern behaviour on the slopes. Testimony has repeatedly touched on skier’s etiquette – especially sharing contact information after a collision, and ski turn radiuses – in the most high-profile ski collision trial in recent history.

There are about a hundred code-related lawsuits playing out now outside the spotlight. Most cases are settled before going to trial.

Throughout Paltrow's trial, the word “uphill” has emerged as synonymous with “guilty”, as attorneys have focused on one of the code’s main tenets: The skier who is downhill or ahead on a slope has the right of way.

Rather than focus solely on the question of who hit who, attorneys have questioned nearly every witness – from Paltrow’s private ski instructors to doctors for the man suing Paltrow – about which skier was downhill at the time of the collision.

After initially suing Paltrow for US$3.1 million, retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is now suing for at least US$300,000 in damages. Paltrow has countersued for US$1 and attorney fees, claiming Sanderson ran into her.

In court, attorneys on both sides have repeated the term “downhill” to try to persuade the jury that their client had the right of way.

The question has become a focal point of the trial, as both sides call legions of family members, friends and doctors to testify in Park City – the posh Rocky Mountain resort town that draws a throng of celebrities each year for the Sundance Film Festival.

Paltrow's position on the slope was central to the questioning of her teenage children – 16-year-old Moses and 18-year-old Apple Martin.

In depositions read by attorneys in court on Tuesday, the children both testified that they didn’t see the moment of the crash. Before it happened Moses Martin said he saw a man uphill from his mother.

“I was following my instructor but didn’t know what was going on,” Moses Martin, who was nine at the time, said.

His instructor testified that he didn’t witness the moment of the crash either but approached Paltrow and Sanderson afterward.

Apple Martin, then 11, remembered that her mother was in a “state of shock” after the collision and that she used an expletive to say that a man hit her on the run.