Gwyneth Paltrow won't recoup attorney fees in ski crash suit

Gwyneth Paltrow will not recoup the attorneys' fees she paid to successfully defend herself against a lawsuit from a 76-year-old retired optometrist who claimed she was at fault for crashing into him at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016.

In a ruling published on Saturday (Apr 29), a Utah judge said attorneys for Paltrow and Terry Sanderson had agreed to drop the matter of Paltrow's attorneys' fees. District Court Judge Kent Holmberg's final judgment did not detail why the matter of attorneys' fees that Paltrow sought in her 2019 countersuit was dropped.

The judgment affirmed the jury's unanimous verdict finding Terry Sanderson – the man who collided with Paltrow – to be “100 per cent at fault," awarding Paltrow the US$1 she sought in a countersuit. It also said Sanderson would not appeal the verdict, effectively ending a protracted legal battle seven years after the two crashed on a beginner run near the base of Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

Representatives for Paltrow were not immediately available to answer questions about the final judgment or the money at stake. Neither side has publicly disclosed how much it cost to sustain a yearslong legal battle with a team of attorneys, expert witnesses from around the United States and, for Paltrow's side, high-resolution animated recreations of her recollections of the crash.

The Shakespeare in Love and Ironman star's eight-day court battle last month emerged as the most closely watched American celebrity trial since actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced off last year. Sanderson's lawsuit accused Paltrow of negligence and crashing into him from behind, and then leaving the scene of the accident without ensuring he was in good physical condition. He sought more than US$300,000 in damages – a threshold in Utah civil court that allows parties to introduce the most evidence and depose the longest list of witnesses.