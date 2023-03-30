Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial spawns memes, intrigue

When two skiers collided on a beginner run at an upscale Utah ski resort, it would've been difficult to predict that seven years later, the crash would become the subject of a closely-watched celebrity trial.

But Gwyneth Paltrow’s live-streamed trial over a 2016 collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist in Park City has emerged this month as the biggest celebrity court case since actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced off last year – spawning memes, sparking debate about the burden of fame and making ski etiquette rules relevant beyond niche, affluent communities.

As attorneys plough through questioning their final witnesses on Wednesday (Mar 29) and prepare for closing arguments on Thursday, here is a look back at highlights from the two-week trial:

LIFESTYLES OF THE RICH AND THE FAMOUS

For seven days, attorneys have both highlighted – and downplayed – Paltrow and Sanderson’s extravagant lifestyles.

Paltrow’s legal team has attempted to represent Sanderson as an angry, aging man who continued to travel internationally and go wine-tasting after the collision. Sanderson’s attorneys have questioned Paltrow about the US$8,890 bill for private ski instructors – one per child – and her decision to leave the slope after the crash to get a massage.