Gwyneth Paltrow's defence leans on experts in ski trial

Gwyneth Paltrow's attorneys came close to wrapping up their case on Wednesday (Mar 29) by relying on more experts to mount their defence on the seventh day of trial over her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist.

Paltrow's defence team called to the stand a radiologist, a neurologist, a neuropsychologist and a forensic psychologist, leaning on medical analysis rather than the testimony of the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer's friends or husband in order to make their case. In the final hour of their last full day to call witnesses though, they called Terry Sanderson, the man suing Paltrow, back to the witness stand.

The eight-person jury is expected to get the case on Thursday to deliberate after closing arguments.

More than just a display of their financial investment in the case, Paltrow's team allotting most of their time to expert testimony is a gamble. Throughout the trial, bombshell testimony from Paltrow and Sanderson has engaged the jury, while hours of jargon-dense medical testimony has tested their endurance.

Experts called by Paltrow's side testified that brain scans suggest Sanderson's cognitive abilities began to decline years before the crash with Paltrow. They challenged claims made last week by his doctors, who attributed his disorientation and memory loss to post-concussion syndrome.

“Aging can result in this,” radiologist Carl Black said, pointing to Sanderson's brain scan, which he said showed microvascular ischemic disease of white matter, “because we’re all deteriorating to some degree or other everyday we live.”