Season finale of Max comedy series Hacks was filmed in Singapore
The episode, which aired on Friday morning (May 30), featured the characters travelling to Singapore due to a sudden development.
It looks like a lot of celebrities have been secretly filming in Singapore. Weeks after the release of BTS member Jin's music video Don't Say You Love Me, it has been revealed that the cast of the comedy series Hacks filmed the finale of the show's fourth season at multiple locations in Singapore.
The episode, which aired on streaming platform Max on Friday morning (May 30), revealed the circumstances that led to Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (played by Hannah Einbinder) coming to the country.
According to producers, the filming locations in Singapore included: Benjamin Sheares Bridge, Changi Airport, Gardens by the Bay, Nova at One Raffles Place, Resorts World Sentosa, Clifford Pier, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, The Fullerton Hotel, Victoria Theatre and Hangar66 Cafe at Seletar.
The episode was supported by the Singapore On-Screen Fund, a joint initiative by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).
Launched in 2023, the fund supports global works that spotlight Singapore as a tourism and filmmaking destination.
In a statement, Hacks showrunners Paul W Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky said they had "such a blast" shooting the episode.
"Everyone was so warm and welcoming, and we couldn’t have done it without the IMDA and STB’s support," wrote the team.
"The city’s robust production capabilities were so impressive, with the Singapore production crew demonstrating exceptional thoroughness and professionalism, showing how Singapore is a world-class destination all around."
Hacks premiered in 2021 and tells the story of veteran stand-up comedian Deborah Vance, who joins forces with the cancelled comedy writer Ava Daniels to reinvent her act. The show has been praised for its sharp writing and banter, with Smart's performance consistently lauded by critics.
In 2024, Hacks won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series. Jean Smart herself has nabbed three Emmys for her role as Deborah Vance.
All episodes of Hacks are available on Max.