Season finale of Max comedy series Hacks was filmed in Singapore

It looks like a lot of celebrities have been secretly filming in Singapore. Weeks after the release of BTS member Jin's music video Don't Say You Love Me, it has been revealed that the cast of the comedy series Hacks filmed the finale of the show's fourth season at multiple locations in Singapore.

The episode, which aired on streaming platform Max on Friday morning (May 30), revealed the circumstances that led to Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (played by Hannah Einbinder) coming to the country.