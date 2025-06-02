Actress Hailee Steinfeld and NFL star Josh Allen tie the knot in California

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have gotten married. The 28-year-old actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback were photographed walking down the aisle at a ceremony in California on Saturday (May 31).

The couple were first romantically linked in 2023 and announced their engagement in an Instagram post last November, although the National Football League (NFL) star's proposal came as a surprise to Steinfeld.

Asked if she suspected that Allen would pop the question, the Sinners star told digital lifestyle publication Who What Wear: "Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know."

She added of the proposal: "It was magical. That's the word."

Steinfeld was also delighted that Allen, 29, made sure that she was dressed appropriately for the occasion.

She said: "I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have to cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?"

Allen recently described how he was really "proud" of Steinfeld following her starring role in the critically acclaimed horror movie Sinners.

He said: "I'm so excited for her and so proud of her.”

"It's getting some great reviews and it's a fantastic movie, so go watch it."

Allen is one of the top players in the NFL and signed a six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills worth US$330 million (S$426 million) in March. However, he is happy to let his sporting talents take a backseat to Steinfeld's acting success.

He said: "I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can.”

"That was her moment and I'm so glad she got to shine."

Steinfeld had claimed in April that she was focusing on promoting Sinners, in which she plays the character Mary, before sorting out arrangements for her and Allen's wedding.

The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse star told Extra: "We are in the middle of a press tour. We got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something. We're focused on that."

Steinfeld explained that she had learnt a lot about herself and her family during the making of the film, which is set in the south of the United States during the 1930s.

She said: "I would say I learned a lot about my myself through Mary and even more about my family history … I had so many amazing conversations with my mom about her family and about her dad, my grandfather, who is half black, who I wish every day – because of this movie and for so many other reasons – I could call and ask him all the questions, and I would absolutely do that if he were here."