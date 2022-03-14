Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, briefly hospitalised after experiencing ‘stroke-like symptoms’

Hailey Bieber went through “one of the scariest moments” of her life after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms”, which sent her to the hospital.

The 25-year-old model revealed in an Instagram Story on Saturday (Mar 12) that she was having breakfast with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber, on Mar 10 when she experienced the health scare.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she said.

She added: "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Hailey Bieber called it “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through” but shared that she was home now and “doing well”.

“I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

Her hitmaker husband made a reference to his wife’s health in his Instagram post which he captioned "Can't keep this one down”, along with a string of emojis.