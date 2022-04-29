‘The scariest moment of my life’: Hailey Bieber opens up about her mini stroke

More than a month after news broke that Hailey Bieber was hospitalised for stroke-like symptoms, the model and wife of pop star Justin Bieber has opened up about the traumatic experience.

She posted a video to her YouTube channel on Wednesday (Apr 27) to explain in her own words what happened during the health scare that occurred on Mar 12.

She shared that she had a transient ischemic attack, also known as a mini stroke, that was caused by a blood clot that travelled from a hole in her heart to her brain.

In the video, Hailey Bieber recounted that she was having a “normal day" at breakfast with her husband when she suddenly started experiencing a “weird” numbing sensation in her fingertips, running through her whole arm.

"The right side of my face started drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out," she recalled. "Immediately, I thought I was having a stroke.”

She described it as “definitely the scariest moment of my life”.

Most of her symptoms were only temporary and she was “pretty much back to normal” by the time she reached the emergency room.