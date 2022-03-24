How Justin and Hailey Bieber’s relationship 'solidified' after her 'stroke-like symptoms' health scare
Although the singer was “shaken up” by the experience, “Hailey knows now more than ever that she can always rely on him and lean on him when she needs support", according to a source.
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are growing from strength to strength after her recent health scare.
The 25-year model was hospitalised briefly earlier this month, after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms” which turned out to be a small blood clot in her brain that her body passed on its own. She has since gone on social media to update her followers that she has recovered.
According to entertainment portal ET, the health scare has “actually elevated her relationship with Justin” and “solidified that he will always be by her side through thick and thin”, citing a source.
Although Justin Bieber was “shaken up” by the experience, “Hailey knows now more than ever that she can always rely on him and lean on him when she needs support", the source added.
“This brought them closer together than ever before and it was a reminder for the both of them to really appreciate each other and their special relationship."
During his concert in Denver, Colarado, last week, the 28-year-old Peaches singer addressed his wife’s health episode. "It's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary,” he told the audience. “But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing.”