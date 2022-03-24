How Justin and Hailey Bieber’s relationship 'solidified' after her 'stroke-like symptoms' health scare

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are growing from strength to strength after her recent health scare.

The 25-year model was hospitalised briefly earlier this month, after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms” which turned out to be a small blood clot in her brain that her body passed on its own. She has since gone on social media to update her followers that she has recovered.

According to entertainment portal ET, the health scare has “actually elevated her relationship with Justin” and “solidified that he will always be by her side through thick and thin”, citing a source.

Although Justin Bieber was “shaken up” by the experience, “Hailey knows now more than ever that she can always rely on him and lean on him when she needs support", the source added.