Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights 2023 to feature Netflix’s All Of Us Are Dead

On Jun 21, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) uploaded a teaser image of this haunting collaboration on their social media platforms. The teaser did not confirm if the collaboration will be in the form of a haunted house or scare zone. However, it did reveal that this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event will be held on selected nights between Sep 23 and Nov 4.

Early bird tickets will go on sale on Jul 17 and those who want to be the first to know more about Halloween Horror Nights 2023 can register for RWS’ newsletter.

Halloween Horror Nights is an annual Halloween event held at multiple Universal Studios theme parks all over the world. Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights is famous for incorporating Asian horror elements in their events, with previous themes including Southeast Asian ghouls and a collaboration with the book series True Singapore Ghost Stories.