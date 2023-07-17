Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights 11: Tickets now available, more haunted houses revealed

Aside from the previously announced All Of Us Are Dead collaboration, this year's Halloween Horror Nights will have four other haunted houses such as:

Rebirth Of The Matriarch where the titular character from the very first HHN returns. Guests will enter a family home where a deadly ritual to bring The Matriarch back to life is being held.



where the titular character from the very first HHN returns. Guests will enter a family home where a deadly ritual to bring The Matriarch back to life is being held. DIYU: Descent Into Hell where Chinese mythology takes centre stage as guests face King Yama’s judgement and punishment for their earthly sins.



where Chinese mythology takes centre stage as guests face King Yama’s judgement and punishment for their earthly sins. Grimm Encounters which features the Pied Piper whose sinister tunes have corrupted everyone’s favourite fairy tales.

Details of the fifth and final haunted house will be revealed at a later date.

THREE SCARE ZONES

As you travel from one haunted house to the house, prepare to enter scare zones at various points throughout Universal Studios Singapore:

• Dead Man's Wharf where visitors come face to face with Madame Dragon, the fearsome Chinese pirate and her motley crew.



• The Hacker where a destructive A.I. being reigns supreme over a terrifying cyber-hellscape.



• The Cursed Kiramam, an Indian village whose once-prosperous inhabitants now exist in a state of perpetual torment after being cursed by the gods.

There will also be two live shows held every night to up the fear factor.