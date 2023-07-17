Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights 11: Tickets now available, more haunted houses revealed
This year's Halloween Horror Nights will be held on 18 nights.
Get set for a scary good time from Sep 29 to Nov 4 as Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) returns for its 11th year. This year's event will be held across 18 event nights and will feature five haunted houses, three scare zones, two live shows and a multi-sensory dining experience.
Here's what you need to know before you buy your tickets:
FIVE HAUNTED HOUSES
Aside from the previously announced All Of Us Are Dead collaboration, this year's Halloween Horror Nights will have four other haunted houses such as:
- Rebirth Of The Matriarch where the titular character from the very first HHN returns. Guests will enter a family home where a deadly ritual to bring The Matriarch back to life is being held.
- DIYU: Descent Into Hell where Chinese mythology takes centre stage as guests face King Yama’s judgement and punishment for their earthly sins.
- Grimm Encounters which features the Pied Piper whose sinister tunes have corrupted everyone’s favourite fairy tales.
Details of the fifth and final haunted house will be revealed at a later date.
THREE SCARE ZONES
As you travel from one haunted house to the house, prepare to enter scare zones at various points throughout Universal Studios Singapore:
• Dead Man's Wharf where visitors come face to face with Madame Dragon, the fearsome Chinese pirate and her motley crew.
• The Hacker where a destructive A.I. being reigns supreme over a terrifying cyber-hellscape.
• The Cursed Kiramam, an Indian village whose once-prosperous inhabitants now exist in a state of perpetual torment after being cursed by the gods.
There will also be two live shows held every night to up the fear factor.
MULTI-SENSORY DINING EXPERIENCE
Guests who can stomach more horrors should partake in King Yama’s Feast in Die-ning In Hell where they can enjoy a three-course meal while being entertained by King Yama’s demons.
During event nights, Die-ning In Hell will be served at the Hollywood China Arcade over three 80-minute sessions: 6pm, 7.45pm and 9.20pm. It is available with a S$128 top-up to a Halloween Horror Nights 11 admission ticket.
During non-event nights on Mondays and Tuesdays, from Oct 2 to 31, Die-ning In Hell will be held twice a day: 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets for these days will cost S$148.
So if you're looking to scream your heads off, head to this site to purchase your HHN tickets now.
Early bird tickets are available from now till Aug 17, going at S$89 for peak nights and S$79 for non-peak nights. Thereafter, regular tickets will go on sale from Aug 18. Each ticket comes with a S$5 Halloween Horror Nights food and beverage voucher, S$5 retail voucher and interactive LED wristband. However, early bird visitors will receive an additional limited-edition Halloween Horror Nights souvenir.
Express passes that let you skip regular lines will also be available, starting at an additional S$50.