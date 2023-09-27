Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

In pictures: Halloween Horror Nights 2023 has All Of Us Are Dead and The Weeknd-themed haunted houses
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

In pictures: Halloween Horror Nights 2023 has All Of Us Are Dead and The Weeknd-themed haunted houses

The 11th edition of Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights has five haunted houses and three scare zones. Here's what you can expect when it opens on Friday (Sep 29). 

In pictures: Halloween Horror Nights 2023 has All Of Us Are Dead and The Weeknd-themed haunted houses

There will be houses themed after Netflix's All Of Us Are Dead (left) and The Weeknd's albums (right). (Photos: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
27 Sep 2023 01:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

In just a few days, Singapore's favourite horror fest Halloween Horror Nights will be back at Universal Studios Singapore for its 11th iteration. Running on select nights between Sep 29 and Nov 4, Halloween Horror Nights 2023 is poised to be one that will be remembered in time to come.

This year, organisers have partnered with streaming platform Netflix and Grammy Award-winning artiste The Weeknd to create two themed haunted houses: One after the hit Netflix zombie series All Of Us Are Dead and another after The Weeknd's After Hours and Dawn FM albums.

This year's Halloween Horror Nights event will have five haunted houses, three scare zones, two shows and a dining experience. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
Of course, you can expect other haunted houses and scare zones that will get your heart pumping. CNA Lifestyle attended a media preview recently and here are a few highlights from all the five haunted houses and three scare zones this year.
The Damned Soul finding himself in Hell. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

SCAREMONY

Kicking off Halloween Horror Nights 2023 is the Scaremony – a chilling live performance filled with elaborate costumes and amazing special effects. This year's Scaremony revolves around a Damned Soul who finds himself in Hell after being sentenced to death. 

He is then tasked with opening any door he'd like, spending eternity in whichever version of the underworld he chooses. Which door will our protagonist choose?

The Scaremony ends with the reveal of the main villains of Halloween Horror Nights 2023. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
HAUNTED HOUSES 
The entrance of Diyu: Descent Into Hell. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

1. DIYU: DESCENT INTO HELL

Diyu means "hell" in Chinese mythology and in this haunted house, you will have to travel through the different levels of hell and await the judgement of King Yama, the King Of Hell.

The freezing level of Hell has claimed a victim. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
Each room is a new level of hell that will tap into your senses. Be prepared to smell, see and feel ghastly things as you make your way to meet King Yama.
A prisoner chained to the wall. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
The set pieces are so realistic that you might just think you're in Hell. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
King Yama in the flesh. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
After braving through multiple levels of Hell, you'll finally meet King Yama (who is an imposing figure in his own right) at the end of the journey. However, is the horror truly over?
The entrance to the All Of Us Are Dead-themed haunted house. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

2. NETFLIX'S ALL OF US ARE DEAD

This haunted house is a faithful recreation of Hyosan High, the school featured in All Of Us Are Dead.

One of the highschooler zombies you'll meet in this haunted house. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
Don't admire the stunning set pieces too much, though. Zombies are lurking in every corner and will get you when you least expect it.
One of the zombies in this haunted house. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
A scare actor portraying Yoon Gwi-nam, the main antagonist of All Of Us Are Dead. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
Who knows? You might even run into a few familiar faces from the show.
The entrance to Grimm Encounters. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

3. GRIMM ENCOUNTERS

Your favourite fairy tales take a dark turn in this haunted house inspired by the Brothers Grimm. The Pied Piper has put a curse on the land and you'll have to escape from his evil clutches.

Here lies Snow White in her coffin. (Photo: Hazeeq Sukri)
A scare actor portraying the woman who is forced to spin straw into gold in the story Rumpelstiltskin. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
The entrance to The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

4. THE WEEKND: AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN NIGHTMARE

Unlike the other houses, you'll be greeted by Blinding Lights the moment you step into The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare. This haunted house takes inspiration from The Weeknd's albums: After Hours and Dawn FM.

That means lots of strobe lights and chilling renditions of your favourite The Weeknd tunes.

The first person you'll see when you enter the house is, of course, The Weeknd. (Photo: CNA/ Hazeeq Sukri)
In fact, be prepared to see many twisted versions of The Weeknd throughout the house. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
Do you feel as if someone is staring at you? (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
Of course, there's more to the house than just The Weeknd. Keep your eyes peeled for the scare actors who blend masterfully into the background.
The entrance to Rebirth Of The Matriarch. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

5. REBIRTH OF THE MATRIARCH

The Matriarch makes her return years after the first Halloween Horror Nights and this time, she's dead. Or is she? This haunted house features set pieces that have been sourced from the state of Malacca in Malaysia, in order to give it an authentic feeling of a home that's holding a funeral.

Family members grieving the recently deceased Matriarch. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
It soon becomes clear that evil resides in this household. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
Keep an eye out for the walls. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
Just don't get caught by the Matriarch. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
SCARE ZONES
This scare zone depicts a cyberpunk dystopia where AI has taken over the world. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

1. THE HACKER

Don't let the dazzling neon lights fool you. The Hacker is a cyber hell-scape where technology has taken over mankind. Throughout the area, you'll see soldiers hunting down the last remaining humans who will try to get your help.

Soldiers roam the area, finding their next victims. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

2. THE CURSED KIRAMAM

This scare zone depicts a village that has been cursed by the gods. Watch out for wailing and screaming villagers who will run up to you.

One of the cursed people in the village. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

3. DEAD MAN'S WHARF

Men, beware once you enter this scare zone. Madame Dragon, the most vile pirate to exist, doesn't take too kindly to you. Just ask all the men who have suffered cruel fates here.

A butcher working at Dead Man’s Wharf. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)
Halloween Horror Nights 11 runs on selected nights from Sep 29 to Nov 4 at Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa. You can buy your tickets here; ticket prices start at S$79 per guest. 
Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

halloween horror nights Culture & Trends

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement