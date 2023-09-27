In pictures: Halloween Horror Nights 2023 has All Of Us Are Dead and The Weeknd-themed haunted houses

In just a few days, Singapore's favourite horror fest Halloween Horror Nights will be back at Universal Studios Singapore for its 11th iteration. Running on select nights between Sep 29 and Nov 4, Halloween Horror Nights 2023 is poised to be one that will be remembered in time to come.

This year, organisers have partnered with streaming platform Netflix and Grammy Award-winning artiste The Weeknd to create two themed haunted houses: One after the hit Netflix zombie series All Of Us Are Dead and another after The Weeknd's After Hours and Dawn FM albums.