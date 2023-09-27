In pictures: Halloween Horror Nights 2023 has All Of Us Are Dead and The Weeknd-themed haunted houses
The 11th edition of Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights has five haunted houses and three scare zones. Here's what you can expect when it opens on Friday (Sep 29).
In just a few days, Singapore's favourite horror fest Halloween Horror Nights will be back at Universal Studios Singapore for its 11th iteration. Running on select nights between Sep 29 and Nov 4, Halloween Horror Nights 2023 is poised to be one that will be remembered in time to come.
This year, organisers have partnered with streaming platform Netflix and Grammy Award-winning artiste The Weeknd to create two themed haunted houses: One after the hit Netflix zombie series All Of Us Are Dead and another after The Weeknd's After Hours and Dawn FM albums.
SCAREMONY
Kicking off Halloween Horror Nights 2023 is the Scaremony – a chilling live performance filled with elaborate costumes and amazing special effects. This year's Scaremony revolves around a Damned Soul who finds himself in Hell after being sentenced to death.
He is then tasked with opening any door he'd like, spending eternity in whichever version of the underworld he chooses. Which door will our protagonist choose?
1. DIYU: DESCENT INTO HELL
Diyu means "hell" in Chinese mythology and in this haunted house, you will have to travel through the different levels of hell and await the judgement of King Yama, the King Of Hell.
2. NETFLIX'S ALL OF US ARE DEAD
This haunted house is a faithful recreation of Hyosan High, the school featured in All Of Us Are Dead.
3. GRIMM ENCOUNTERS
Your favourite fairy tales take a dark turn in this haunted house inspired by the Brothers Grimm. The Pied Piper has put a curse on the land and you'll have to escape from his evil clutches.
4. THE WEEKND: AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN NIGHTMARE
Unlike the other houses, you'll be greeted by Blinding Lights the moment you step into The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare. This haunted house takes inspiration from The Weeknd's albums: After Hours and Dawn FM.
That means lots of strobe lights and chilling renditions of your favourite The Weeknd tunes.
5. REBIRTH OF THE MATRIARCH
The Matriarch makes her return years after the first Halloween Horror Nights and this time, she's dead. Or is she? This haunted house features set pieces that have been sourced from the state of Malacca in Malaysia, in order to give it an authentic feeling of a home that's holding a funeral.
1. THE HACKER
Don't let the dazzling neon lights fool you. The Hacker is a cyber hell-scape where technology has taken over mankind. Throughout the area, you'll see soldiers hunting down the last remaining humans who will try to get your help.
2. THE CURSED KIRAMAM
This scare zone depicts a village that has been cursed by the gods. Watch out for wailing and screaming villagers who will run up to you.
3. DEAD MAN'S WHARF
Men, beware once you enter this scare zone. Madame Dragon, the most vile pirate to exist, doesn't take too kindly to you. Just ask all the men who have suffered cruel fates here.