HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 slated for November 'postponed indefinitely'

HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 that was slated to take place in November at the Singapore Indoor Stadium has been "postponed indefinitely".

In the statement posted on social media on Monday (Sep 25), AEG wrote: "We deeply regret to inform you that HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023, originally scheduled for November 12th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will be postponed indefinitely."

Fans who have already bought tickets to the show will receive a full refund from Ticketmaster through the original mode of payment. It could take up to 30 business days for refunds to be processed.