HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 slated for November 'postponed indefinitely'
HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 that was slated to take place in November at the Singapore Indoor Stadium has been "postponed indefinitely".
In the statement posted on social media on Monday (Sep 25), AEG wrote: "We deeply regret to inform you that HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023, originally scheduled for November 12th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will be postponed indefinitely."
Fans who have already bought tickets to the show will receive a full refund from Ticketmaster through the original mode of payment. It could take up to 30 business days for refunds to be processed.
Those seeking refunds are advised to contact Ticketmaster or call +65 3158 8588 for further enquiries.
Popular artistes such as BIGBANG's Taeyang, former Iz*One leader Kwon Eun-bi and girl group Kep1er were expected to perform at the HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023.
AEG added: "We deeply apologise for any inconvenience this has caused to both our devoted fans and the dedicated artists who were eagerly looking forward to this event and seek your kind understanding."
The organisers also announced in a separate Instagram post on Monday that HallyuPopFest Macau 2023 that was scheduled to take place on Oct 21 and 22 will be cancelled.