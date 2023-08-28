HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023: Taeyang, Kwon Eun-bi, Kep1er and more to perform this November

Get ready to Vibe and have a Fiesta this November as HallyuPopFest Singapore returns with a bevy of popular K-pop idols such as BIGBANG's Taeyang, former Iz*One leader Kwon Eun-bi, girl group Kep1er and more.

The extravaganza will happen on Nov 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Thursday (Aug 31) via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets.

Ticket prices will start from S$188 and VIP attendees will have the opportunity to interact with their beloved artistes up close through the Hi-Wave event and photo-taking opportunities.

Mediacorp, the official media partner of HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023, will livestream the red carpet event from 4pm on the day of the concert across its platforms including meWATCH, Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel and Mediacorp TikTok.

Here are the five artistes performing at the event.