HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023: Taeyang, Kwon Eun-bi, Kep1er and more to perform this November
HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 12.
Get ready to Vibe and have a Fiesta this November as HallyuPopFest Singapore returns with a bevy of popular K-pop idols such as BIGBANG's Taeyang, former Iz*One leader Kwon Eun-bi, girl group Kep1er and more.
The extravaganza will happen on Nov 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Thursday (Aug 31) via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets.
Ticket prices will start from S$188 and VIP attendees will have the opportunity to interact with their beloved artistes up close through the Hi-Wave event and photo-taking opportunities.
Mediacorp, the official media partner of HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023, will livestream the red carpet event from 4pm on the day of the concert across its platforms including meWATCH, Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel and Mediacorp TikTok.
Here are the five artistes performing at the event.
1. TAEYANG
A member of the legendary K-pop group BIGBANG, Taeyang will be returning to Singapore after five years. The chart-topping vocalist is expected to perform recent hits such as Shoong! and Vibe, along with older songs from his discography.
2. KWON EUN-BI
The former leader of girl group Iz*One, Kwon Eun-bi has since become a rising solo artiste. Her 2021 debut album Open reached No 1 on the iTunes Top K-pop Album Charts in Singapore. Recently, videos of her performance at this year's Waterbomb Festival have gone viral, propelling her popularity even further.
3. KEP1ER
The girl group was formed in 2021 through the reality survival show Girls Planet 999. Their first EP First Impact had the highest first-day sales in the history of girl group debut albums on Hanteo Charts, surpassing 150,000 sales on Day 1. They are the third K-pop artiste, after BTS and Twice, to reach 100 million streams on the Japanese music platform Oricon.
4. SF9
Shortened from Sensational Feeling 9, SF9 debuted in 2016 and have since won multiple accolades, including the Rising Star Award at 2018's Asia Artist Awards. Their latest EP The Piece OF9 was the No 1 K-pop album on iTunes' charts in five regions. Members such as Chani and Yoo Taeyang have also gone on to have successful acting careers.
5. DKZ
The group debuted in 2019 and has since won awards such as Mnet's Road To Max in 2022 and Genie Music Awards' Next Generation Award.