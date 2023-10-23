Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton to debut in Singapore in April 2024, tickets go on sale in November

Good news for all Hamilton fans in Singapore: You'll soon be able to catch My Shot live before your very eyes. The Tony Award-winning musical will debut in Singapore on Apr 19, 2024 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, with tickets going on sale on Nov 14 via Marina Bay Sands ticketing and Sistic.

Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he rises from an orphan to the first-ever Secretary of the Treasury for the United States.

Hamilton premiered on Broadway on Jul 13, 2015 and became one of the highest-grossing musical theatre productions of all time. It has also received an array of accolades including 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Singapore marks the third city on Hamilton's first-ever international tour, following Manila and Abu Dhabi. The cast members lending their talents to Singapore's engagement hail from various parts of the world.

They include Australian actor Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, New Zealander Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, American actor Darnell Abraham as George Washington and Korean-American actor David Park in dual roles as Marquis De Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

Having played the role of Hamilton for some time Jason Arrow recently spoke about his feelings toward the character in an interview with UAE publication Khaleej Times.

"I weirdly feel like it’s a part of me now. I think he’s made me figure out a more assertive side of myself socially because I can be like that in private with friends, but in a social setting, it made me realise that there’s nothing wrong with going after what you want, there’s nothing wrong with having future plans and dreaming big.

"So I think that’s what I've really grown to love about the character. At first, I felt very differently towards Alexander, but now it feels like we’re kind of like Venom and Spider-Man, like two separate things, but they’re one."

In a statement to the press, Michael Cassel, the producer of the Hamilton international tour, said: “I'm thrilled to bring Hamilton to Singapore and continue the show's global journey. Hamilton's themes of hope, equality, and the power of storytelling are universal. It has been a thrill to see audiences fall in love with the show – be it in Australia or the Philippines, and I'm excited to see it connect with audiences in Singapore."

A waitlist to be amongst the first in line for tickets will open at 10am on Monday (Oct 23) at this website.