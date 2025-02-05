Anime adaptation of iconic manga Hana-Kimi in the works
This marks the first-ever anime adaptation of Hana-Kimi. The series was previously adapted as live-action shows in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.
Fans of Hana Kimi can rejoice as the iconic shojo manga series will finally be adapted as an anime series. Written by the late Hisaya Nakajo, the series ran from 1996 to 2004 and centres around Mizuki Ashiya – a girl who idolises a teenage athlete named Izumi Sano. Determined to meet Izumi, Mizuki disguises herself as a boy and enrolls in an all-boys academy where he studies.
There, she befriends a student named Shuichi Nakatsu who slowly falls for Mizuki without realising she’s a girl.
On Tuesday (Feb 4), a teaser trailer for the anime series was released – revealing the voice actors of the main cast.
Aya Yamane, Taku Yashiro and Kikunosuke Toya will be voicing Mizuki, Izumi and Shuichi, respectively.
In an interview, Yamane said that she "felt like she was floating" after finding out that she had been cast as Mizuki.
"The moment I saw the audition materials for this project, it brought back memories of my youth when I watched the 2007 drama adaptation. I never imagined that a day would come when I would get to play Mizuki as an adult. It truly feels like a dream.
"When I heard that I had been cast, I felt like I was floating, thinking, 'Is this really happening?' But now, I want to stay grounded and give it my all until the very end!"
The upcoming animated series marks the first-ever anime adaptation of Hana-Kimi. The series was previously adapted into four live-action shows:
- A Taiwanese drama in 2006, starring SHE member Ella Chen and Fahrenheit members Wu Chun and Jiro Wang.
- A Japanese series in 2007, starring Maki Horikita and Shun Oguri.
- A Japanese remake in 2011, starring then-AKB48 member Atsuko Maeda and Aoi Nakamura.
- A South Korean drama in 2012, starring f(x) member Sulli and Shinee's Minho.
A release date for the Hana-Kimi anime series has not yet been announced.