Anime adaptation of iconic manga Hana-Kimi in the works

On Tuesday (Feb 4), a teaser trailer for the anime series was released – revealing the voice actors of the main cast.

Aya Yamane, Taku Yashiro and Kikunosuke Toya will be voicing Mizuki, Izumi and Shuichi, respectively.

In an interview, Yamane said that she "felt like she was floating" after finding out that she had been cast as Mizuki.

"The moment I saw the audition materials for this project, it brought back memories of my youth when I watched the 2007 drama adaptation. I never imagined that a day would come when I would get to play Mizuki as an adult. It truly feels like a dream.

"When I heard that I had been cast, I felt like I was floating, thinking, 'Is this really happening?' But now, I want to stay grounded and give it my all until the very end!"