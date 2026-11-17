Malaysian actor and filmmaker Hans Isaac has announced his engagement to former Miss Universe Malaysia Francisca Luhong James, following a marriage proposal in Paris, France.

The 55-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Monday (Nov 16), posting several photos of the couple posing with the Eiffel Tower in the background and showing off Francisca's engagement ring.

"Forever with my favourite person," Isaac wrote. "To forever with you, my Kayan/Iban soon-to-be wife."

He added that proposing to Francisca was the "best decision" he had made, before joking: "She's stuck with me now."

According to Malaysian publication New Straits Times, the couple, who have known each other for six years, began dating more seriously earlier in 2026. They are reportedly planning to marry in mid-2027, with a traditional engagement ceremony scheduled for January.

Isaac, who currently chairs Malaysia's National Film Development Corporation (FINAS), has spent more than two decades in the entertainment industry as an actor, director and producer.

He is known for films including Buli (2004), Baik Punya Cilok (2005) and Cuci (2008).

His bride-to-be, Francisca, 31, is a model and former beauty queen from Kuching, Sarawak, who made history in 2020 as the first Dayak woman to be crowned Miss Universe Malaysia.

Of Kayan, Kenyah and Iban heritage, she went on to represent Malaysia at the 69th Miss Universe pageant in Florida, USA, in 2021.

Isaac was previously engaged to former beauty queen Aileen Gabriella Robinson in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement later that year.

With his latest engagement, Isaac hopes to put one familiar question to rest.

"No more ... 'Hans bila nak kahwinnnn?'" he joked on Instagram, which means "Hans, when are you getting married?" in Malay.