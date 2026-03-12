Rapper Hanumankind to perform in Singapore for first time on May 13

More good news for music fans in Singapore: Rapper and songwriter Hanumankind will be joining the May concert lineup.

He will perform on May 13 at Foochow Building, an intimate venue along Tyrwhitt Road known for hosting underground, high-energy live shows and club-style performances.

Fans keen to catch Hanumankind live can sign up for the presale via the official event page, organised by events and touring company Collective Minds Asia.

Born in Kerala, India and raised in Houston, Texas, Hanumankind’s sound reflects a blend of South Indian and American hip-hop influences.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, released his first single Daily Dose from his debut EP Kalari in 2019. He gained global attention in 2024 with his viral track Big Dawgs, which later received a remix featuring American rapper A$AP Rocky.

Beyond music, the rapper also made his acting debut in the 2024 Malayalam action film Rifle Club.