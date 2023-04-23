How Singapore celebrities got into the Hari Raya spirit with their best outfits on
Stars like Suhaimi Yusof, Fauzie Laily and Nurul Aini are celebrating Hari Raya with their families – and not forgetting to send their fans a little love, too.
It's the Hari Raya season, which means festivities, spending quality time with family and eating all your favourite things.
It's no different for Singapore celebrities, and they've put up lots of happy pictures with their families on social media to share the occasion with their fans.
Here they are in all their lovely Raya outfits.
FANDI AHMAD
Fandi and family look in the pink in jewel tones of fuschia and purple. Sons Ikhsan and Ilhan are away due to their career commitments, but the family is no less radiant.
Other celebrities, on the other hand, chose to go monochrome this year.
FAUZIE LAILY
Fauzie Laily and wife Nurul called their look "#teamwhiteandblack".
TAUFIK BATISAH
Taufik, too, together with his wife, declared themselves on "team black this year".
HUDA ALI
And Huda Ali and family went with the black-and-white colour scheme, too, but boldly mixed up polka dots, stripes and patterns for a fun yet put-together look.
NITY BAIZURA
Nity Baizura went with a neutral palette, but kept things interesting by playing with textures and prints: Her outfit was blinged up with lace and sequins, with structured puff sleeves adding style to the look.
SUHAIMI YUSOF
Bucking the monochrome trend were Suhaimi Yusof and family, who set out in royal blue and navy. In his Instagram post, Suhaimi lists all the things he loves about Hari Raya: "Ketupat, Rendang, Sambal Goreng, Lodeh, Ayam Masak Merah...." Ah, relatable.
NURUL AINI
Nurul and family kept it cool-toned in shades of turquoise and sage.
NUR FARHANA M NOOR